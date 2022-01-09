By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- Confusion has enveloped Imo state as another traditional ruler whose identity was yet to be identified was allegedly kidnapped at Y-junction, Ubomiri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo state.

According to an eyewitness who spoke to newsmen in Owerri, said the ugly development took place at about 2 pm on Sunday.

READ ALSO:Our publicity secretary rescued from abductors, detained by police ― PDP

The eyewitness said the kidnappers doubled crossed the vehicle of the victim and as a result of the sporadic shooting one person was reportedly killed and about 2 two persons were injured.

According to him, “The kidnappers overtake the Range Rover of the traditional ruler forced him out of the car with a little child and drove towards Orlu axis.

“Many people while running got injured and wounded in the process. And we were told that about two or three persons got bullet wounds. One person they said was dead.”

At the time of filing this report, the Imo State Police Public Relations Officer, Mike Abattam, said he would give details if he confirms the story.

However, there were sporadic shootings around Okigwe local governments area, the road leading to Uturu, Abia state, Sunday evening.

Eyewitnesses said they started the shooting around the Okigwe roundabout and headed the road to Uturu.

“Some vehicles were stopped and the hoodlums asked some of them to come down. At that time many of us ran away we did not know whether they kidnapped them.”