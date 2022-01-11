By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Mrs. Vem was abducted in front of her house, close to the State Government House in Rayfield, Jos while returning from an outing.

However, another set of armed men equally abducted a Director in the State Ministry of Health, Dr. Samuel Audu in front of his house in Barkin Ladi local government area of the State.

For Mrs. Vem, a source who did not want to be named said “For almost three days now, the whereabouts of the wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Dorcas Silas Vem has remained unknown. She is a staff of the University of Jos and her husband is the Deputy Chief of Staff in the office of the Deputy Governor of Plateau state, Professor Sonny Tyoden.

“Their house is at the Little Rayfield in Jos, very close to the Government House. The woman was just driving to their house when some gunmen accosted her in front of their gate. They forcefully dragged her out of her vehicle and took her away to an unknown destination. The incident happened on Sunday and since then, we have not seen her.”

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Lar confirmed Dr. Audu’s abduction saying the abductors have called demanding N50million.

The Commissioner said, “Yesterday, (Monday) when we closed here, we went to the house of one of our staff, because we lost a Deputy Director in the Ministry. We went for a condolence visit to the family. It was Dr. Audu that led us there, when we finished the greeting, everybody parted.

“This was about 5.30pm or so, he stays in Barkin Ladi, so he went home. He asked his wife to open the door for him, behold, the kidnappers were waiting there for him. They took him away as the wife came out, they were driving out, leaving his car behind. By 12 midnight, they called that they have Dr. Audu, that we should bring N50million. Where will we get such money?”

The State Police Command could not confirm the incidents as calls put across to the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, ASP Gabriel Ubah, were not connected at the time of this report.