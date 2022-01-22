…want Child Rights Act signed into law

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Concerned civil societies in Kano have called on the Kano state government to ensure that the abductor and killer of an eight year old girl, Hanifa Abubakar, faces death penalty for what they described as ‘barbarian’ act.

At a Press Conference delivered at the PR Center Kano, the Executive Director of Youth Society for the prevention of Infectious Diseases and Social Vices (YOSPIS), Zainab Nasir Ahmad who read the statement on behalf of the groups, Sunday, also called on the state government to hasten signing the Child Rights Act to law without further hesitation.

The groups also insist that strict supervision and inspection of private schools be adhered to in the state to avoid any future occurrences.

“On this note, we call for death penalty for the barbarians that kidnapped and killed the little angel.

“We also call on the Kano State government to monitor the activities of private schools in the state so as to prevent reoccurrence of similar incidents.

“Schools are supposed to be safe place where parents can trust that no harm will befall their children but when teachers starts becoming killer kidnappers, Education is endangered and nobody’s child is safe.No child deserves to be treated like this, every child has the right to grow up in a safe and nurturing environment.

“We therefore charge the Kano State Government to see through this agonizing moment and honor Hanifa’s memory by signing the Child Rights Act into law without further hesitation.

“While commending the Nigerian Police, Kano State command for successfully nabbing the killer kidnapper, we also wish to call on the state government to ensure that no stone is left unturned in preventing a future occurrence by establishing a child rescue center in the State. The move will be as commendable and laudable as it will ensure a safe and secure space for our children.

“We condole with Hanifa’s family and pray for the response of the soul of the little school girl” she stated.

