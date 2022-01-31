By Bose Adelaja

The Apex Yoruba Youths interest group; Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (Igbimọ Àpapọ Ọdọ Yoruba Lágbayé) has written the Federal Government to demand the release of the Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as ‘Sunday Igboho’ who has been detained by Benin Republic since July 2021.

This follows the recent communique of the pan Yoruba sociopolitical group; Afenifere requesting for the unconditional release of the agitator from Benin Republic detention.

The interest group under the leadership of a legal practitioner, Aare Oladotun Hassan, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

According to the group, Igboho’s detention is highly worrisome at this point in time. It said, “we urge all international community, Royal fathers, political leaders and elites of Yoruba origin to rise in the demand for the release of a worthy son, who has done his best in defending the interest of our people including lives and properties.

“Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho was indeed successful in his request/agitations for a robust security of lives and properties of our people, and he has done nothing than placed the government on their toes to take security of lives and properties of every citizens of our beloved country very seriously.

“We as concerned indigenous citizens with constitutional entitlement to adequate welfare and robust dividends of genuine democracy demand the release of our dear brother, which we believe the safety of every citizens should be of utmost priority to the government of our nation without prioritizing a particular tribe over others”.

The statement said that the group has forwarded a letter to the office of Hon. Abubakar Makami, SAN, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation through the President’s law firm: Juryman Associates, predicated his request on public perceptions and international communities interests for the discontinuance of all pending legal actions or investigations against Igboho both in Nigeria and Republic of Benin accordingly.

“We are working assiduously to ensure that his release is granted, however, all agitators for “Yoruba Nation” need to be more cautious and cautioned on making further inflammatory statements, especially considering the times we are in.”