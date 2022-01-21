File: Women

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE National President of Nigerian Association of Women Entrepreneur (NAWE) Barr (Mrs) Vera Ndanusa on Thursday called on women to increase their participation in politics ahead of the 2023 general elections and the coming National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) just as she urged them to encourage women in the lower cadre of the society of their self esteem.

Ndanusa spoke in Benin City at the handover ceremony of the leadership of the Edo State chapter of NAWE to its new state director, Mrs Christy Egharevba.

Represented by the newly elected State Director, Lagos Chapter of NAWE and the General Manager, Bronze FM, Benin City, Mrs. Abimbola Oyetunde, Ndanusa said “2023 is around the corner and I will encourage our women to give it a shot, they should not stay back and expect everything to be done by the men because women have all it takes to go out to be voted for and if we keep complaining that the men are not leading well, why not go out and take a shot at the elections? APC convention is coming, PDP has had theirs, I expect more women to come out and contest for various positions and not stay in the background.

They should be able to come out and contest these positions because there are women who can prove the world and this country that they can make the difference”.

On her part, the state director of NAWE, Mrs. Christy Egharevba said she would collaborate with other stakeholders to bring more women into the association and empower the less financially endowed women who are into businesses.