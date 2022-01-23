By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) a youth based organization that specializes in human rights and good governance, Sunday, applauded members of the National Assembly for giving, especially t overwhelming support to the Bill seeking to establish a National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) Trust Fund.

It would he recalled that, a Bill for an Act to establish National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund (NYSCTF) passed second reading in the House of Representatives on Thursday.

The Bill which seeks to provide a sustainable source of funds for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) was sponsored by Rep. Akinfolarin Mayowa (APC-Ondo) at the plenary on Thursday.

When eventually passed, the Bill will provide adequate funding of serving Corps members and as such, save them of endless search for government jobs.

The Executive Director (ED) SHAC, Ms Joyce Ogwu, in a statement on Sunday, said the expedite action of the Members of the House of Representatives on the said Bill, which passed first reading in December 16, 2021 and second reading in January 20, 2022, was a testament that the lawmakers had the Nigerian youths at heart.

According to her, “this is a proof that the legislators are concerned about the state of unemployment in the country and will do anything possible to support credible initiatives to put the interest of the youths forward at all times”.

She said, “the proposed Trust Fund is expected to provide sustainable source of funds for NYSC, skill acquisition training and provision of start-up capital to corps members, train and retrain the personnel of the NYSC, develop camps and NYSC formations and provide facilities therein.

“It would also improve the general welfare of corps members and personnel of the scheme and enhance their preparedness to effectively discharge their statutory duties of promoting national unity, integration, self-reliance and accelerated development of the national economy.

“The proposed law would, therefore, provide a legal framework for management and control of the special intervention fund established under Section 3 of the Act”.

Ogwu believed the institutional funding agency under the auspices of the NYSC will rapidly produce hundreds of thousands of skilled youthful manpower who will also be empowered economically to generate wealth and create employment opportunities.

She called for a speedy and seamless legislative process on the bill by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila to enable the executive to sign it into law.

Ogwu, however, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent the Bill as soon it leaves the National Assembly.

