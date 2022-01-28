By Gabriel Olawale

A group of youths under the umbrella of Southern Youth Assembly of Nigeria, SYAN recently honoured the 1st Core Autos Limited boss, Apanisile Tolulope for his contribution towards youth development and empowerment.

Receiving the award, Apanisile said that the decision to invest in youth development was based on the fact that they are the leaders of tomorrow and there was a need to groom them for the task ahead.

According to the serial entrepreneur, he said, “this year we have concluded plans to set up a foundation as a way to taking our act of giving to next level. We have it in mind to give scholarships to outstanding students in different high institutions across the country while also supporting orphanages and the less priviledged.

Speaking during the presentation of National Outstanding Leadership award to the organization, National Speaker of SYAN, Rt. Hon. Adekunle Olusegun said that the organization’s investment in youth development is highly commendable across the country.

“When deliberations took place at the highest level of decision making of SYAN as regard people who have contributed to the development of youth in Nigeria and Southern part in particular, 1st Core Autos Limited came out among the top.

“Through the support of responsible organization like 1st Core, we have been able to assist some students to achieve their dream of complete their education program. Today we are appreciating your contribution and encourage you not to relent in your goodwill.

“Also in area of economy, we notice that majority 1st Core Autos Limited are youth which we learned was part of the organization policy to grow future leaders that will be responsible at a community, national and global level. All these initiatives are highly commendable and we are glad to identify with you.”