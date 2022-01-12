By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – AN Edo State group; Concerned Indigenes of Dagbala (CID) in Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo State has said the delay by the federal government in taking action against illegal miners in many parts of the country and particularly Dagbala was fuelling illegal mining activities in the locality.



Convener of the group and protem chairman, Philip Adelabu, stated this in a statement released to newsmen in Benin City.

He also called on the government to allow legitimate holders of mining licenses to operate in the area, a development he said would also help check illegal miners and ensure enduring peace in the community.

He said: “To us, we want the government to allow those that have license and have been duly cleared to be allowed to take over their respective spaces in the Oketegbe mining site.

“Once they are allowed to go back and occupy their space, it will check the insecurity and ward off unscrupulous people from having a field day like they did when nothing was happening there.

“Seriously, we are concerned with the fact that activities of illegal miners have heightened security in the area which have instilled fear among our people. “Our fear is further compounded with the denial that there was nothing like illegal mining there even in the face of attacks on some of our people by the illegal miners.

“We really do not know who to trust again because a security agency that is saddled with the responsibility has come out to deny this against what we as residents know to be happening. “We are not unaware of the fact that some persons are benefiting from the activities of these miners and it is in our position to ensure that these

people don’t use their selfish interest to jeopardise the peace in the community.

“It is against this background that we are appealing to the concerned authority to allow the legitimate license holders to go back and occupy their respective allotted mining space in Oketegbe to put an end to the activity of these illegal miners,” he stated.