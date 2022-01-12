By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–THE Tertiary Education Trust Fund,TETFund,has raised the alarm on activities of frausters masquerading as its agents with intention of duping unsuspecting members of the public.

The fraudulent methods currently being adopted by these individuals, according to the TETFund, included fraudulent claims of payment of grants to Nigerian students,fraudulent claims of recruitment and forgery of Special Intervention Approval letters addressed to heads of fake beneficiary institutions.

“This is usually circulated on social media platforms with a link that directs victims to a fraudulent website,”it said in a statement, Tuesday,by its acting

Director, Public Affairs,Abdulmumin Oniyangi.

The statement read in full:”The Management of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) wishes to draw the attention of its stakeholders and the public at large to the fraudulent activities of some faceless individuals operating under different guises in the name of the Fund to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“The fraudulent methods currently being adopted by these individuals include but are not limited to:

Fraudulent Claims of Payment of Grants to Nigerian Students. This is usually circulated on social media platforms with a link that directs victims to a fraudulent website.

“Fraudulent Claims of Recruitment.

Forgery of Special Intervention Approval Letters addressed to Heads of Beneficiary Institutions.

“While our mandate includes the rehabilitation, restoration and consolidation of tertiary education in Nigeria, we wish to state categorically that contrary to the claims of these fraudsters, it does not include provision of grants to Nigerian students.

“We also implore our beneficiary institutions to explore all channels of communication extended to them to verify any claim by individuals or groups under the guise of soliciting for projects on their behalf at TETFund.

“The Fund, therefore, disassociates itself from the activities of these individuals and groups and advise stakeholders, including students of tertiary educational institutions in Nigeria and indeed the public to be wary of the activities of these fraudsters who come under various guises in the name of TETFund to defraud Nigerians.”

It tasked the general public to seek clarification on the activities of TETFund, through its website:www.tetfund.gov.ng.”