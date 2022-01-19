By Henry Umoru – Abuja

The thirty-six State Governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF are currently meeting to brainstorm on the nation’s security challenges, Health, food security, among others.

The governors are meeting in Abuja at the NGF’s Secretariat.

Already on ground for the meeting which is being held behind closed doors are the NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, governors of Kano State; Nasarawa, Kano; Anambra, Oyo and Osun States.

ALSO READ: Oluwo advocates return of WAI, seeks death penalty for drug dealers

Also at the meeting are Deputy Governors of Gombe; Yobe; Enugu; Bauchi; Lagos; Ondo and Benue.

Others are Deputy Governors of Katsina; Rivers; and Kogi.

The meeting which is the first in 2022, is an in-person meeting as opposed to the regular virtual ones as part of moves to effectively convey the messages of the meeting, even as pressing national concerns are being discussed.

At the meeting, there are interventions programmes like the regular updates from the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, SFTAS team and another on CARES, as well as a few presentations.

Vanguard News Nigeria