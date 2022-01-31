Says government has run out of patience

Promises to apply all means to stop further killings

By Wole Mosadomi

Governor Bello talks tough over recent Banditry in Niger state; says the government has run out of patience, promise to apply all means to stop further killings.

Minna-Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has vowed to apply all necessary means towards further destruction of lives and property of innocent villagers by terrorists in Niger state.

Reacting to the invasion of some Communities by armed men in some Communities in three local government areas of the state last week, the Governor described the invasion as unfortunate and regrettable adding that all steps will be taken to return normalcy to the area.

The Governor said, “the state government has already secured the order and clearance of President Buhari to carry out intensive military operations in Shiroro, Munya and Rafi Local Governments axis assuring that ground and airstrikes would continue to comb the areas so as to flush out those miscreants.

“We have really run out of patience with the terrorists and we’ll use every means possible to bring an end to this incessant bloody attacks on innocent people. We’ll do everything to stop the killings and return normalcy to the affected communities”, he assured. The Chief Press Secretary, Mary Noel-Berje in a statement in Minna on Monday said Governor Bello urged the villagers to always alert Security Agents in the area of any suspicious movement of terrorists in their domains in order to act swiftly.

The Governor noted that the attack in Galadima Kogo, in particular, would have been averted if the villagers from Galape and Kudodo in Allawa community had alerted the security Agencies when they noticed the movements of the terrorists towards the town.

Governor Sani Bello urged villagers in the affected communities to endeavor to provide credible information to the Joint Security Taskforce stationed in the area adding that security agencies can not perform effectively and efficiently without getting appropriate support and intelligence from the people.

The Governor called for calm and urged the fleeing communities in Galadiman Kogo and Kuchi in Shiroro and Munya Local Government Areas to await a swift and immediate response from the Joint Security Taskforce stressing that their earlier withdrawal was tactical in order to restrategize.

The Governor prayed for the reposed souls of the Joint Security Taskforce members and villagers who lost their lives during the attack on Galadiman Kogo and directed the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) to urgently provide succour to the injured and displaced.

Terrorists, numbering over 100 invaded the community in broad daylight killing about 11 Joint Security Taskforce members, several villagers and leaving many injured while scores of the gunmen were also said to have been neutralized.

