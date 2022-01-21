All is set for the public presentation of a book that details the meteoric rise of Nigeria’s former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd).

The book titled ‘The Great Exploits of Buratai’, written by UK-based scholar, author and lecturer, Engr B. O. Agbese will be unveiled on January 25th at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

Agbsese aptly captures Buratai’s journey from a reputable soldier, combatant, anti-terrorism campaigner to a diplomat in this literary work of art.

The author said in over three decades of service to humanity, both in the military and public service, Amb Buratai has proven his grit as a rare gift to the nation, Africa and the world.

He noted that after several years of research, interviews and facts gathering, he has put together this literary work of art for future generation of Nigerians.

According to Patriot and Sage Digital Communication Ltd, organisers of the event, the book will be reviewed by renowned scholar, Prof Udenta O. Udenta.

A statement signed by Toby Prince revealed that Governors of Borno, Yobe, Bauchi and Nasarawa States are among the dignitaries expected to grace the event.

He noted that the event will also feature a public lecture with the theme: ‘Appraising Civil-Military Relations in the Fight Against Insurgency/Insecurity and the Way Forward for Nigeria’.

Toby said the topic has been well researched to address a serious national issue that is of immense importance to both state and non-state actors in the fight against insecurity and peacebuilding.

He, however, assured that at the end of the event, Nigerians will appreciate the legendary former COAS better.

Among distinguished Nigerians expected at the event as Special Guest of Honour are Governors of Borno and Yobe States, His Excellencies, Governor Babagana Zulum and Governor Mai Mala Buni as well as other state governors.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Leo Irabor will lead a powerful delegation of serving security chiefs to the event.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruq Yahaya and other military scholars are expected to deliver keynote address at the event while the VKS Group, a Turkish business group based in Akwa Ibom State, will lead the business community to the event with a strong delegation led by its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Onur Kumral.

The book will be preseted by Alhaji Nasiru Halidu Danu (Dan Amana Dutse), Ambassador Funke Ayinke, a renowned project consultant, businesswoman, philanthropist and singer as well as the Chairman of Innoson Motors, Chief Innocent Chukwuma.

His Excellency Ambassador TY Buratai, his friends and family have all confirmed their availability to be part of the event.