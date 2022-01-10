By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

Akwa Ibom State governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has commended Senator Akon Eyakenyi, representing Eket Senatorial district over human capacity development and empowerment of her constituents including the youths.

Emmanuel gave the commendation through the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Orman Esin weekend when Eyakenyi empowered over 300 of her Constituents at the Senator’s constituency office ground along Liverpool road in Eket local government area.

He pointed out that the Eyakenyi has been committed to carrying out empowerment and skills acquisition programmes for the youths of the Senatorial District since she went to the Senate in 2019.

The empowerment items given out were 12 tricycles, 54 grinding machines, 100 Motorcycles, 100 sewing machines, 48 sets of scaffold for trained scaffolders, as well as 50 sets of Snailnery.

His words, “You have not wasted our time in Abuja. We sit back at home and watch you raise your hands to speak for the people of Eket Senatorial District.

“The people are happy with you, and I can boldly say that they did not make any mistake by sending you to represent them”

In his opening remarks, Chairman of the Occasion, and the Chief Exective Officer of Hensek Integrated Nigeria Limited, Mr. Uwem Okoko thanked Senator Eyakenyi for her effective representation at the Senate.

He used the opportunity to advise the people of the Senatorial district support the governor’s maintain peace nitiative and his succession plan in 2023, in order to achieve a better Akwa Ibom.

“In 2019, the people of Eket Senatorial District made a good choice by choosing Sen. Akon Eyakenyi. Since she went to the senate, she has not disappointed us”, Okoko added.

In her remarks, Senator Eyakenyi thanked God

appreciated the leaders, elders of the district and the Peoples Democratic Party, for being their unwavering support and prayers for her, and prayed God to bless and reward them.

She solicited for the people’s continued support, cooperation, prayers to enable her serve them better.

Vanguard News Nigeria