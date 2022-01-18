Gospel Music Minister, Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji popularly known as Toluwani Sings is undoubtedly a name in gospel music that can’t be overlooked.

Since inception he has consciously delivered nothing but exceptional breath taking ministrations with his latest work, Kos Oluwa Laye hitting over 1 Million streams on Audiomack. His tenacity is admirable and that has continuously help structure his presence on the music scene and in company of this hardwork is his deep celestial beauty of music.

Speaking about music he shared that, “Gospel music ministry is a ministry of reaching out to souls through songs ministration through live performances or album release.

For me, it’s not an ordinary talent but a ministry that has its mission statement well spelt out as an avenue to convert the recalcitrant.

The importance of gospel music ministry can’t be overemphasized,especially in the aspect of wining souls to the Kingdom because its one of the most effective ways of getting people’s attention and it can easily penetrate into the hearts of men.”

With a zeal to do differently and winning the souls of many, Toluwani Sings is on the path of excellence and he attests to this saying, “My calling into the music ministry is for a specific purpose and the purpose is to convert the heart of the recalcitrant that is to soften the heart of sinners for the penetration of the Lord’s message. What am set to do differently is to use my own style of music to win the souls in of men to Christ and this means am not ready to copy anyone’s style to develop or grow my brand.”

With a line of several upcoming projects the music minister isn’t holding back on his excellence and work to do more than just minster music but also ensure lives are indeed touched and saved through his songs. Adding to this he shared that, “What makes a good gospel music has many attributes but the prevalent ones are; The breath of God upon the song, the song must be well arranged and produced and good music should be filled with the touches of professionals in terms of instrumentation.”