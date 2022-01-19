President Muhammadu Buhari

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Cross River State Commissioner for Grants, Hon. John Ulafor, has asserted that achieving good governance and development should not be left to President Muhammadu Buhari alone, but should be seen as a collective responsibility to serve as dividends of democracy to the people.

He also posited that effective representation of the people will go a long in reducing crime adding that when the people are properly represented

The former lawmaker made the assertion in Calabar Wednesday while addressing journalists on his resolve to run for the February 26, 2022, Ogoja/Yala federal constituency bye-elections, in Cross River State.

His words:” It is a collective responsibility, is not all about President Buhari alone, what part are you playing to contribute your quota as a person or group, to ensure that together we can give our people the development which we yearn for?

“We have been in this politics for quite some time, we have studied politics there was a problem in the senate, so there is a vacancy, the speaker of the house has declared publicly and INEC has come up with timetable, so the Party has also come up with timetable today, for us to start buying the forms today 18th. And by Monday 24 January, we should submit those forms.

“So am heading to Abuja to pick my form. I have a pedigree that cannot be contested, I was a former member of the House of Assembly, I am a two-time commissioner, a political philanthropist, a core grassroot person, we have served this state and have particularly, been very Loyal to the leader of the party, his Excellency , my mentor, professor Benedict Ayade.

“So if he finds me proper to go to the House of representative, I will never disappoint him. And moreso, I am very lucky because I come from an area in Yala where, from time to time now, the Ukele Axis have not benefited at all, we have never gone to the house of representative.

ALSO READ: 2003 Ogun governorship election is a bygone ― Osoba

“So I think this is a great opportunity for us. Ukele must be heard, let me go to Abuja, to do the needful, and ensure that we bring diffidence of Democracy to our state and Ogoja/Yala federal constituency.

“I have been tested severally. As a member of the house of Assembly, I was remarkable there. And as a commissioner, as DG, as this as that, in Cross River State since 1998 till date,” he said.

The lawmaker promised to ensure the availability of social amenities if elected to occupy the Ogoja/Yala federal House of representative seat adding that effective representation will reduce crime.

“If our people have these simple life amenities, at least the crime will reduce. Everybody will be busy. That is what I am going to bring, and am going to ensure that there will be empowerment that has never been done before.

” I am a grassroots person, I know and feel the pain of those down there. I am not talking about being a Lagos Or Abuja based politician, I grew up from the village and became who I am.

“Professor Benedict Ayade brought me out and brushed me, into what I am, and am standing very tall, and I think that, and I feel that if given the opportunity, the people of Yala/Ogoja will never regret,” Ulafor said.

Vanguard News Nigeria