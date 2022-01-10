.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Senator representing Kaduna North, Alhaji Suleiman Abdu Kwari has said that trust, accountability and transparency have always been his watchwords and guide in good governance.

The Senator spoke as the people of Kaduna North Senatorial District were lauded for the confidence they reposed in him and were assured that their resources “are in trusted hands.”

A media monitoring Team Leader for the ZIP monitoring team of the Nigeria NewsHouse, Mr Martin Tachio, gave the assurance during the latest in the series of empowerment exercises conducted by the Senator in eight Local Government Areas of the district.

Mr Tachio noted that the wise choice of the people of Kaduna North in electing Senator Kwari has been “paying off bountifully over the tenure so far, of the performing Senator”, who also chairs the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes.

He explained that from the evidence on the ground, the people of the district can rest assured that their resources are in safe hands and things can only get better.

In a brief chat with the Senator, who was recently inducted as a Fellow of the Compliance Institute, Nigeria, he said: “Trust, accountability and transparency” have always been his watchwords and these saw him serve without blemish, as the Commissioner of Finance for Kaduna during the last. republic.

“I am focused on completing my tenure successfully Insha Allah”, he added

