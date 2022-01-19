By Shina Abubakar

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, on Wednesday, noted that good governance remains the key to sustainable socioeconomic development in every given polity.

Oyetola said this during an engagement programme organised by the State’s Civic Engagement Centre in Eti-Oni Asalu, Oriade South LCDA.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the governor said every responsible government, at all levels, must be committed to the sanctity of good and productive governance in the country.

Oyetola noted that his administration would continue to uphold the pace of good governance in both ideas and principles, especially in the area of infrastructural and human capital development.

The governor said that the importance of good governance, consistency of policies, reforms and sustainable economic growth could not be overemphasized in achieving a virile polity to positively impacts the masses.

He said: “The current administration has equally recorded a plethora of giant strides and achievements in critical sectors such as infrastructure, health, security, education, social welfarism among others.

“The essence of this quest is not only to position the state on the path of viable socioeconomic prosperity but also improving people’s standard of living and wellbeing.

“It then behooves on the good people of state to rally their support round the government beyond the current dispensation with a view to sustaining the current development.

“And to allow continuity of value added services to thrive for the benefits of all and sundry.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Oloni of Eti-Oni Asalu, Oba Rasak Aluko, commended the governor for completing Iperindo – Ipetu-Ijesa road ,which was started by immediate past administration but couldn’t be completed.

Oba Rasak, who described the completed road as a socioeconomic catalyst bringing succour to people of the area, said the governor was the true face of continuity upholding the progressive developmental agenda.

He, however, urged the governor to consider some other demands of the people such as grading of rural roads, electrification, water supply, among others