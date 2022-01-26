Governor Douye Diri presenting Bayelsa plaque to the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye

By Samuel Oyadongha – Yenagoa

General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said Bayelsa State will continue to make good progress as God has something special for the state.

He made the prophetic declaration when he was received at the Government House, Yenagoa, by Governor Douye Diri, his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, top government officials, and some Christian leaders in the state.

The cleric, popularly known as Daddy G.O, arrived in the state, Tuesday, for a two-day “Light Up Bayelsa Holy Ghost Rally” holding in selected cities across the country to commemorate his 80th birthday in March.

Pastor Adeboye said his visit was in fulfillment of the promise he made earlier to hold a crusade in Yenagoa, stating his excitement to see it come through this year, which he described as a year of “double blessings.”

He noted that the year 2022 is peculiar as the last time the world had similar figures was over a thousand years ago.

While pronouncing blessings for the year, he said it gladdened his heart to note that God had something special for Bayelsa.

The RCCG General Overseer, who proclaimed that the state would witness a great and positive turnaround in its development prayed God to double the blessings, testimonies, and joy upon the land, people, and government of the state.

“I am happy because I made a promise the last time I was here that I will be here at least to hold a Holy Ghost Rally. When I was making that promise, I did not know the extent that the demand of my time had grown.

“By the special grace of the Most High God, I am here to fulfill that promise. I am particularly happy that God has made it possible for me to come because this is a very special year.

“This year is very peculiar because the last time we had its kind was in 1011. That was more than a thousand years ago. The next time would be in 3033. That is 911 years from now. A year like this comes once in anybody’s lifetime. It is a year of doubles; a year when God is going to double your blessings, testimonies, and joy.

“So when God opened the door for me to come, particularly in the month of January, I was delighted. It gladdens my heart that God has something very special in store for Bayelsa. I am not a prophet but I am a pastor who hears from God occasionally. You can mark my words. As a result of this visit, Bayelsa will never remain the same again,” he said.

Responding, Governor Douye Diri said when fathers and prophets speak, they do so lightly but the spoken words come with power from God, which was the reason God ordered Adeboye’s footsteps to Bayelsa.

The governor said it was a privilege to have the RCCG General Overseer in the state, particularly at the beginning of the year.

He expressed the belief that Adeboye’s prophetic pronouncements would manifest greatly on the people and land of Bayelsa adding, there is so much to gain listening to and believing the words of the cleric.

He said: “On behalf of the Deputy Governor, members of the State Executive Council, our government that we have tagged Prosperity Government, and the people of Bayelsa, I wholeheartedly welcome you to your state. We receive you as our father to this state.

“It is indeed a privilege for this state and in particular for the Prosperity Government to see you at the beginning of the year in the month of January here in Yenagoa. That you stepped on this land, who knows that the conclusion of your statement will certainly impact on the people and the land of Bayelsa.”

He recounted how the title “Miracle Governor” came about, saying it was the result of his encounter with Adeboye in Lagos when all hopes seemed lost before his miraculous emergence as governor.

He stated that his government was a product of the pastor’s divine intervention alongside other anointed clerics.

