Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria, global dance tourney, sponsored by telecommunications giant, Globacom, will start airing on Glo TV from February.

Episodes of the world’s biggest break dance will be available on Globacom’s innovative TV streaming service on Android, IOS apps and web for watching live linear TV, Video on Demand and catch-up contents to afford viewers pleasurable moments real time.

The linear TV season will be hosted by award-winning On-Air Personality (OAP) and actor, Do2tun and will feature three stages including regional auditions, battle rounds and quarter finals, which will be followed by the live semi-finals and finals performance shows.

The show will equally avail viewing fans the opportunity to compete for a share of the cash prize every week in a dance fans’ challenge. The judges will showcase a simple dance routine for the viewing audience to replicate weekly and post with the hashtag #globattleoftheyear to stand a chance of winning consequent upon sending their entries to www.globotynigeria.com.

Globacom explained that it was delighted to contribute to the development of the Nigerian entertainment industry “through resourceful partnerships that will not only help groom and nurture local talents but also offer them a platform to international stardom”.

According to the company, “This sponsorship is a testimony to our passion and commitment to empower and invest in young, talented Nigerians and also offer them a strong platform to showcase their talent to the world. Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria will take talented youths from Naija streets to the world stage. We remain committed to supporting young Nigerians and the entertainment industry”.

Tagged the World Cup of Breakdancing, BOTY Nigeria debuted in October, 2021 and aims to discover and nurture new talents in dance, avail them a chance to win millions of naira, and assist them to transform from street dancing to established living legends of dance.

The show judges include Poco Lee, Pinky Debbie, Izzy Odigie, Big Flo, Maxbuck, Dunamis, Franc Okwara, JC Jedor, Poxy (Cameroon), Gidnasty (USA), Menno (Netherlands), and Manuela (Germany).