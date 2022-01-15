Glo

Foremost telecom operator, Globacom has always got one ahead of everyone when it comes to entertainment promotion regardless of the fact that they have been off the radar for a while. Now they are back in the fray to take the entertainment industry by the jugular with the world’s biggest break dance competition known as “Battle of the Year”.

For the first time ever, Globacom is now taking Battle Of The Year Nigeria into the mainstream media with a 13-part televised reality show where the best dance crews and individuals in the country go head-to-head and battle one another to see who will represent Nigeria in the international “Battle of the Year” competition.

READ ALSO:Rice festival and Buhari’s obsession with Agriculture

Already, six regional events have been held in Kaduna, Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Benin and Lagos. Seven dance categories: 3 x Breakdance (BB boy, BB girl, BB crews) Popping, locking, krump and afro dance Catch all the exclusive Dance workshop and behind the scenes content on Glo TV and Glo Café.

The first 11 episodes of the show will capture the thrills, spills, trials, pain, drama, back stories and action of the aspiring dancers as they battle through to the Regional qualifiers. Episodes 12 and 13 culminate in the Live Semi & Finals events in Lagos as the judges observe and pick a winner in each battle category •

The ultimate break dance winner will go on to represent Nigeria at the international “Battle of the Year” competition in Japan

This is not the first time Globacom has brought leading reality shows to Nigeria. In 2013, the company made waves in the entertainment circles in Nigeria when it brought one of the most watched entertainment shows in the world, Simon Cowel’s X Factor, to Nigeria. For several weeks, TV watchers were entertained by singing talents in Nigeria and Ghana, and at the end of the show, Obianuju Udeh, popularly called DJ Switch, emerged the winner.

Since it launched operations in 2003, Globacom has carved a niche for itself as the biggest corporate supporter of the entertainment industry in Nigeria. It has supported the growth of indigenous music through sponsorship of Glo Naija Sings which gave a platform for budding singers to showcase themselves over a period of three years.

In 2017, Globacom brought “Dance with Peter”a dancing competition put together by Peter Okoye of the P-Square fame. It was the first time a corporate organisation sponsored a dance reality show in the country.

The company is also known to have supported the movie industry in Nigeria (Nollywood) and Ghana (Ghollywood) by way of endorsement and engagement in various television commercials thus projecting the continent in a refreshing light through African movies. In the same vein, the company also signed on many young talented musicians as Glo ambassadors, thereby empowering them to positively promote African music and further develop their professional careers. The popular television drama series, Professor Johnbull was also a creation of the telecom giant.

The Battle of the Year Nigeria is set to commence airing in February on Glo TV and other nationwide cable and terrestrial TV platform and N84 million prize money and a chance to represent Nigeria at the international Battle of the Year contest, are all up to be won by dancers and dancing crew who makes the finale.

Globacom stated at the unveiling of the show that the competition was set to redefine entertainment in Nigeria. It explained that the show would offer unlimited opportunities for Nigerian youth to pursue their passion. “In line with our commitment to promoting the Nigerian entertainment industry and youth talent development across the country, we are excited to unleash the unlimited potential of Nigerian dancers and provide the platform for them to showcase their abilities on the world stage”.

The reality TV show is being put together in conjunction with House of Royalty who are the project coordinators.