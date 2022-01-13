Leading social media strategist, Pamilerin Adegoke have revealed why he is passionate about the development of the girl-child in the society at large.

Pamilerin disclosed this in a recent chat that having lived with three female sisters and saw the way they take his money to buy sanitary pads inspired him to kick off his pet project tagged ‘Give A Girl Child A Pad’.



He said ‘’the economic situation in Nigeria is already bad enough and its sad to realize that a lot of women and young girls can’t even afford something as basic as a pad, so my team and I came up with the idea to do the best we can to ensure as many girls as possible get access to sanitary pads’.

Some of them can’t even afford three square meal and at the moment, sanitary pad is expensive; hence why I decided to embark on this project.



It is pertinent to note that the first edition took place in Alapere Senior High School, Ketu where 1300 sanitary pads were distributed to secondary school girls and at the moment, the ‘Give A Girl Child A Pad’ have shared 1500 pads in Ibadan, 12,000 pads in Ogun state, 10,000 pads in Osun state, 8,000 pads in Abuja and a total of 15,000 pads in Lagos.



In the words of Pamilerin, ‘we’ll continue to do the best we can to help the girl child and let them know that they are not alone. In the coming weeks, the train will move to other South Western States in the country’.



However organisers are calling on both the private and public sector for support on this laudable project.