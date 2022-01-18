By Emmanuel Okogba

Ghana failed to make it past the group stage of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations after suffering a 2-3 defeat to Comoros on Tuesday.

The Black Stars needed an outright win and hoped for a favorable result in the other game between Morocco and Gabon.

Their plan started falling apart as early as the 3rd minute from a well taken strike by El Fardou Ben. Things went from bad to worse in the 25th minute after VAR judged captain, Andre Ayew’s foul on Comoros goalkeeper to be worth a red card.

Comoros doubled their lead in the 62nd minute through another fine strike that left goalkeeper, Joseph Wollacott helpless.

Ghana began a fight back in the 64th minute and drew the game level in the 77th, but lack of concentration was their undoing as they conceded, yet again, in the 85th finishing at 2-3 in favour of the debutants.

The four time winners end the group stage at the bottom of the table with just one point.

Vanguard News Nigeria