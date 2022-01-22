By Steve Oko

Brigadier General Mohammed Dahiru Abumawashi has taken over as the Commander, 14 Brigade Nigerian Army Ohafia, Abia State.

He replaced Brigadier General Mohammed Bello Wabili who has been redeployed to Division 2 Headquarters.

Before his appointment as Commander 14 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brig. Gen. Abumawashi was the Director, Combat Development Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji.

The change of guard was part of the recent posting of senior officers as approved by Army Headquarters.

In his farewell address at the Brigade Headquarters Ohafia, the out-going Commander, Brigadier General Wabili appreciated officers and soldiers of the brigade for their tireless support and good working relationship during his tenure.

He enjoined them to redoubled their support for the incoming Commander.

Gen. Wabili described the incoming Brigade Commander as “a seasoned infantry officer whowill deliver well and take the Brigade and the Nigerian Army to the next level”.

The event was witnessed by the Brigade Principal Staff Officer’s, Commanding Officer, members of Nigerian Army Officer’s Wives Association (NAOWA), Nigerian Army Soldiers Wives Association (NASWA) amongst others.

Meanwhile, the new Brigade Commander has promised to be professional and take the brigade to the next level.

Vanguard News Nigeria