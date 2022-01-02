By Chris Onuoha

Gemini Art Gallery has hosted five artists recently in an exhibition tagged “Emergency.”

The artist, Heymann Ogbemi, Augustus Nweke, Agboge Thomas Oghale, Nnabuagor Azuka and Ogbeta John are formidable allies that formed the group called “Circle of Independent Artist” (CIA). CIA is a body of seasoned independent artists, graduates from Auchi Polytechnics, Edo State, who are bonded in tradition, materials, techniques and training but creating with repeated meditating motion of materials forms and space.

Tagged ‘Emergence’ it is as a body of works manifesting feelings evoked by the present day events and challenges in our society. The citation read. “It is also the response of resilience by our people and the prospect of survival made visible in hope, all rendered in oil on canvas.

“With 15 works on display the artists believed that the reason behind the works is one that identifies with the people. Some of the works on display include “Aspiration, Care Taker and Treetop Assembly” by Ogbemi Heymann; “Untitled III & V and Solitude by August Nweke; “The Radical, Oni Shekere and Dinner for Two” by John Ogbeta; Thinking Aloud, Silent Majority and Love is not Enough by Azuka Nnabuagor; “Passion and Rhythm, Melody Makers and Mother and Child by Thomas Agboge.

John Ogbeta, one of the exhibitors said, “Emergence is an expression of ills, plagues, abuse and not only negativism but of hope we see in our day to day lives. It is a body of works done by a group of artists ignited by the ambers of an extinguishing fire of lost glory.”

For Raphael Akinnire, the curator, Gemini Gallery, he said that the exhibition is the third on the series of programmed exhibitions that Gemini is having. According to him, the art show is actually an idea of a five-member group called Circle of Independent Artists that transient into many things. The artists saw it as energy and put it together to form the content.

“These are professional individual artists, who have been painting for 15 years. One unique thing about this particular exhibition is that they know what they want, the direction and focus. Gemini is just a host to their projects,” remarked Akinnire.

Akinnire also disclosed that the Gallery that has been in existence for some time now has hosted many established artists in the country. “Strategically situated in the heart of Lagos Island behind the National Museum, Gemini has become a hub for collectors, art enthusiasts and tourists. It is well positioned for promotion of art to both the local consumption and global market,” Akinnire said.

The amiable curator who is also into eccentric furniture works, framing and other art related business said that infrastructural challenges, such as roads, electricity and art appreciation is hampering the art business in the country. He however was optimistic that collectors are living up to billing, knowing the value of art especially ones produced by the indigenous artists in the country.