The management of GbaramatuVoice Newspaper has concluded plans to host its first Niger Delta Economic Discourse Series.

The maiden edition of the summit which will hold in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has its theme: “Achieving sustainable development in a PIA driven economy.”

In a statement signed by the

Publisher, GbaramatuVoice Newspaper, Jacob Abai, it stated that the Niger Delta Economic Discourse Series will provide original researches, rare systematic reviews into recent policy planks and driving intervention strategies as they affect the Niger Delta as well as offer clarity and address critical issues arising out of the Petroleum Industry Act -PIA.

“The research question will provide answers to such other critical subject areas as Host Community Development Trust Fund whether it will be enough to address the issue of accountability by Oil and Gas Operators. It will look at whether the proposed ‘fund penalty’ to be borne by host communities for non-force majeure disruption of productions will be adequate to stimulate shared pact and responsibilities.

“It will further probe into the role of technology in the implementation of the PIA, and inquire into emerging opportunities that exist for MSMEs along the Value Chains.

“It will be concerned with offering clues to the related financing implications and opportunities for SMEs and further highlight the opportunities the Petroleum Industry Act- PIA offer Niger Delta youths.

“The Discourse category will look at the problems and prospects of the PIA matrix and how it could impact on underlying existential mobility in inter agency cooperation with host communities. It hopes to also look at critical social engineering constraints and citizens engagement index in the shared responsibilities.

“To this end, we call for paper encompassing the diverse realms of research questions. Such an effort should combine miscellaneous statistical metrics with compact and analytical narrative, finely aligned with newest findings in the PIA ecosystem. All submitted papers should follow the Time Roman font, APA format, two-line spacing parameters and not more than 10 pages. All accepted papers will be published in the Discourse series manual and shared in national and international peer review journals.

“Those expected at the event are the state governors, honourable ministers, oil companies and their chief executives, host communities management, private sectors, amongst others.

“The event which has been scheduled for April 12th to 13th 2022, will hold at the Banquet Hall, Bayelsa State Government House, Yenagoa.

“Niger Delta Economic Discourse Series is established by GbaramatuVoice Newspapers to discuss issues that are critical to the development of the oil-rich Nigeria’s Niger Delta region,” the statement added.