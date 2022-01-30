By Jimitota Onoyume

Gbaramatuvoice , a front line media outfit in the Niger Delta has honoured the Chairman Vanguard newspaper, Mr Sam Amuka, Chairman Africa International Television, AIT, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, the South south regional Editor of the Vanguard newspaper , Mr Emma Amaize and other key players in the media industry in the Niger Delta.

Speaking at the first edition of Niger Delta annual media dinner organised by the media outfit in Warri, Delta state where the awards were presented to the awardees and their representatives , the publisher and Chief Executive officer , Mr Jacob Abai said the whole idea was to recognise great names in the media industry in the region , the country and stimulate passion for the industry among young journalists..

The list of awardees also include, Ignatius Chukwu, Regional Editor , Business day newspaper, Mr Jimitota Onoyume, Assistant News Editor, Vanguard newspaper and Bureau Chief Warri office, Mr Egufe Yafugborhi , Vanguard Correspondent ,Rivers State and Mr Ebenezer Adurokiya of Warri office , Nigerian Tribune and several others.

Earlier in the day during a discussion session among media practitioners drawn from across the length and breath of the region, Chairman Editorial board of Gbaramatuvoice, Professor Tosan Harriman had lauded the role of media practitioners in the region and the country on matters of development.

He said the journalists should continue what is right on matters of the common good. ” As journalists continue to do what is right . You occupy a primordial place in society”.

The key speaker during the discussion session, Dr Monday Ashibogwu also charged journalists to be conscious at all times of their roles in society, stressing that they should uphold the values of their profession always. He was also one of the awardees during the dinner later in the evening.