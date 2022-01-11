Senate President, Ahmad Lawan

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila and his deputy, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase have rejoiced with the President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, on his 63rd birthday.

In a statement, Gbajabiamila described Lawan as a legislator par excellence, whose contributions to the development of the Nigerian Legislature in about two decades are laudable.

The Speaker said Lawan has proved to be a unifier and an exemplary leader since assuming office as the President of the Senate in June 2019.

Describing Lawan as a worthy ally and a partner in progress, Gbajabiamila expressed delight that both chambers of the National Assembly have been working harmoniously and assiduously under himself and Lawan.

He commended the President of the Senate for his determination and commitment to the Nigerian project.

Also, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Muhammad Puma, the deputy speaker, Wase expressed satisfaction with the performance of Lawan as legislator and senate president.

He described the Senate President as a distinguished Nigerian, a patriot and confirmed democrat who places national interest before self.

“Lawan has raised the bar as the foremost presiding officer in the Senate and contributed immensely in sustaining the present democratic dispensation.

“I have come to know him as an adept legislator with obsession for excellence, hardwork and results. I was enthralled by his commitment towards the unity of the nation as an indivisible entity”, Wase said.

He said since assuming office in 2019, Lawan has proven to be a man of his words and an uncommon team player, which is exemplified in the cooperation and understanding between the two chambers of the National Assembly.

The Deputy Speaker prayed the Almighty Allah to give Lawan many more years to enable him accomplish his mission of selfless service to the people of Yobe and Nigeria in general.