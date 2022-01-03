.

A Special Adviser to Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker, House of Representatives, Seun Odofin has again doled out food items to the good people of Ibokun/Oriade Federal Constituency to celebrate Christmas and the new year festive. Mr Odofin is also the convener of Oyetola Independent Support Group.

The food items that were worth over 7 million naira was distributed among the people of the federal constituency not minding the age, gender and religion in support of Governor Gboyega Oyetola re-election bid and to show love to the people in this season.

While fielding questions from journalists at Ibokun, a political associate of Seun Odofin, Mr Kunle said ” Oyetola love the good people of Osun so well and meant well for them and we need to show love to our people in a time like this, so if you want him to be happy, you should identify with the people he cares for. “He is passionate about the vulnerable in the community.

We don’t segregate anyone, the food items are meant for every citizen of the federal constituency not minding the party you belong to. Over 1200 live chicken, 2000 units 1kg of semo and 4000 mini-packs of rice, 1000 vegetable Oil with cash support were distributed to the people on the 23rd Dec and 31st Dec , 2021

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr. Ajadi Tajudeen from Imesi Ile appreciates the Seun Odofin and the governor of the state for this great gesture and for remembering to put smiles on the faces of the poor masses not minding their religion and despite all the developmental projects embarking across the state, stating that they will continue to support him in his developmental strides in the state.

Other towns visited by the team are : ibokun, imesi Ile, oke imesi, Ikeji Ile, Ipetu Ijesha, Ijebu Ijesha, Ibokun, Erimo.

Vanguard News Nigeria