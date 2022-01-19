.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

In Kaduna state,the Gbagyi community, in Kagarko Local Government Area has commended Governor Nasir El-Rufai for creating Dnata Chiefdom.

The Dnata Community was under Jere Chiefdom before its creation by the Kaduna State Governor on 1st November 2021.

The new Chiefdom has 5 ruling houses which are: Kagumi, Gujeni, Idda Dulumi and Chakunwo.

The Local council Chairman, Hon. Nasara Rabo received the message for the Governor during a meeting held at Gujeni Community, the proposed Headquarters of the chiefdom.

Rabo said that the natives are happy because, for two decades, the community have been yearning for a Chiefdom.

“The Gbagyi community looks for a credible person that will uphold their principles and culture and pursue peaceful coexistence by bringing all people and ethnic groups within the domain together to be the traditional ruler”, he said.

The chairman applauded the people for their resilience in the search for proper representation and their display of unity.

He advised that the contest for the Chieftancy title should be devoid of rancour urging the people to play the game within the ambit of the law.

Rabo, who expressed confidence in the kingmakers, urged them to use their power to provide credible candidates from who the State Governor would make his final decision.

The Chairman, Gbagyi Elders Forum, Dr Philemon Ahamed, said that the new Chiefdom is separated by the rivers within the boundary of Jere and Tafa, Kaduna and Niger state.

“The creation of the Chiefdom with its proposed headquarters at the historic town, Gujeni, will give the Dnata Community a sense of recognition and belonging at this level of grassroot administration and traditional governance,” he said.

He explained that the people were short of words to thank the incumbent administration of Governor Nasir el-Rufai for the bold decision and the willpower to create the long-awaited chiefdom.

“Gbagyi people in Kagarko Local Government have been yearning for the Dnata Chiefdom for two decades,” he said.

The Chairman, Gbagyi Development Union, Kagarko Chapter Mr John Bako expressed gratitude to God and the state government for taking the bold step in creating the chiefdom.

Bako said all the ethnic nationalities have been living peacefully and will continue to do so.

He advised those seeking to ascend the throne not to make it a do-or-die affair.

