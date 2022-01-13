Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has on Thursday launched the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem Appeal Fund with N2 million.

The Governor represented by his Deputy, Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna at a ceremony held to remember and raise funds for the ex-servicemen, also announced the contribution of N1 million by the members of the State Executive Council and N4.4 million from the 44 local governments while the Chief launcher, Abdussalam Abdulkarim Zaura donated N2 million.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Hassan Fagge quoted the Governor saying the aim of the event is to recognize and appreciate the sacrifices of the nation’s fallen heroes,veterans and also remember all those in internal security operation particularly on insurgency, kidnapping and banditry in the country.

“It is befitting to honour the memory of the gallant officers, men and women who paid the supreme sacrifice to keep the country united, therefore all stakeholders should rise up to ensure that the sacrifices our gracious heroes made were not in vain,” he said.

The Governor however assured the retired officers of his administration’s continued support to the ex-servicemen and their families.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Kano State Chapter of the Nigerian Legion, Abdullahi Bagobiri commended Governor Ganduje for the support and concern shown to the retired officers and their families.

Vanguard News Nigeria