GAGE Awards calls for 2022 Nomination, Ready To Reward Tech Innovators

In line with its total commitment to recognise and award brands, corporates and individuals who have distinguished themselves in using digital innovations and technology solutions to drive business growth, GAGE Digital Company, Organisers of the GAGE Awards, have announced the opening of the 2022 edition of the awards.

The call for nominations was announced today in Lagos, and it is now open to the general public to nominate individuals, corporates and brands who best speak to them in the various categories by leveraging the power of digital technology in 2021.

The 2022 edition of GAGE Awards debuts with the theme, “Co-Create 2022”, which, according to the organisers, is proof of how much Nigerians and, by extension, Africans can achieve together in the tech space by collaborating.

It would be recalled that for two years now the GAGE Awards have celebrated the Good of the Web by awarding distinguished individuals and brands who have utilised technology and the digital space remarkably.

The previous editions of winners include the 2021 Banking App of the year won by Vbank, MTN won Data Service Provider of 2021, Arise TV won online news platform of 2021, RedTV won web series of the year with The Men’s Club, NdaniTV won content creator platform of the year, Paystack won Best Digital Financial platform of 2021, the online influencer of the year was won by Nengi Hampson of the BigBrother Nigeria fame, skit maker Mr Macaroni won online Comedian of 2021, Paystack’s Shola Akinlade and Ezra Olubi won the Entrepreneur of the Year, while Fishbone documentary and I said what I said podcast topped their category among other categories.

The Awards recognises the best of the Internet in Nigeria, with a spotlight on individuals and brands who have influenced commerce and entertainment across different sectors with their outstanding activities and contribution to the technology ecosystem yearly.

According to the GAGE Awards convener, Johnson Anorh, this year’s edition will be slightly different with a 2-day international technology exhibition taking place at Landmark Event Centre on the 5th and 6th of May, while the awards gala night will take place on the 7th of May at the Eko Hotel.

“The international tech exhibition is open to brands using digital technology to serve their audience and will attract exhibitors from Fintech, Edutech, Agritech, Media and Advertising, Supply chain, Energy and utilities etc who are seeking to expand their market, showcase innovations, meet new audience and attract VC’s or investment,” he said.

Mr Anorh added: “Also, the awards categories have been expanded to 24. Some of the categories open for nomination are Payment platform of the year, Healthtech Company of the Year, Edutech company of the year, Most promising Tech Startup, Mobile Banking App of the year, Most Innovative Bank of the year, Technology Friendly Governor of the Year, Online news platform of the year, Digital Marketing Agency of the year, Online Coach of the year, Online Comedian of the year, Web series of the year, Online Influencer of the year, Digital Artiste of the year, Online TV of the year, Best Actor in a Web series of the year, TikTok Influencer of the year, Food Influencer of the year, etc.”

It was also revealed that the nominations will be done strictly on the GAGE Awards website, www.gageawards.com, adding that all information about the categories, nominations and guidelines can be found on the website.

The GAGE Awards is an initiative of GAGE Digital Company, which is aimed at accelerating digitalisation by setting standards, for growth, innovation, competition and attracting new talents to the digital space.

Nominations will close on the 20th of February. Visit www.gageawards.com for more information.

