By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday assured Nigerians that it will continue to engage government and resist any attempt to oppress the masses.

The NLC has also suspended its planned protest over the proposed increase in the price of petrol by the federal government.

The Chairman of the Ogun State chapter of the NLC, Comrade Emmanuel Bankole who disclosed these while speaking with journalists in Abeokuta, said the suspension of the protest was informed by the federal government’s decision to abort the proposed increment in the price of petrol.

It would be recalled that the federal government had declared that, fuel subsidy would be completely removed, a development that would jack the price of petrol up from N165 to N380 per litre.

Following this, the labour congress had fixed February 1, for a nationwide protest to resist the government’s decision.

But, the Minister of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, in Abuja on Monday announced that, the federal government had postponed the planned removal of subsidy on petroleum products till further notice.

Arising from an emergency NEC meeting of the Congress, Bankole said after considering many factors, the NLC has decided to shelve the proposed nationwide protest.

Bankole said, “We have only one task before us and that is to resist government oppression in any form. We have passed through this path before and here we are again.

“We had a NEC meeting in December when we started having insinuations that they are going to hike petroleum products come February. We had a meeting and NEC took a decision that any day we hear that any kobo has been added to it, we should not even wait for any directive, we should just shutdown the country”.

“We had the directive to mobilise and sensitise our people that never again shall we allow any subsidy removal, never again shall we allow them to deceive us”.

“Yesterday (Monday) there was a formal publication from the government to the leadership of the congress that government putting the fuel subsidy removal on hold”.

“So, arising from that, we had an emergency NEC meeting and we deliberated and the consensus of opinion is that since the proposed demonstration protest on the plan to hike the price of petroleum and since they have rescinded their decision that we should also shelve our proposed action.”

Vanguard News Nigeria