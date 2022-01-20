By Adesina Wahab

The National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has said incessant hike in the pump price of fuel is not the only means by which the government can raise funds to meet its needs.

The student body has therefore challenged the Federal Government to look at other creative means of raising funds to meet its obligations.

The body stated this on Thursday night in a press statement signed by the South-West Coordinator, Comrade Stephen Tegbe and the Public Relations Officer, Comrade Emmanuel Esiegbe.

NANS further stated that much of the reasons previously given by the government for embarking on fuel price hike had turned out to be mere paper works and promises.

“It is no longer news that the Federal Government of Nigeria under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari has taken increase in fuel price as the only attempt to meet the economic needs of the administration. The consequence of the decision which is against the promise to alleviate sufferings has left Nigerians with unbearable consequences.

“The attention of the leadership of NANS Zone D, Southwest has been drawn to the recommendations put forward by the NEC ad-hoc committee interfacing with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on the appropriate pricing of PMS in Nigeria which indicates that the price of petroleum may be increased to #302 from February.

“It is a great disappointment that the government we submitted our rights of governing ourselves to in return for security and betterment has closed its eyes to the situations of the country which has crippled citizens. Our candid hope is that the government will take amelioration of the situation as a necessity and going by the recommendations made by a committee which has state governors as members, it means the government deliberately wants to put citizens in terrible conditions.

“The leadership of the zone hereby reject the recommendation and we promise the federal government and the others involved decisive and appropriate response if the pimp price of fuel.is hiked.

“In the interest of our members across Southwest, we wish to inform you all of an emergency Senate meeting to prepare stakeholders, leaders and cadres ahead of the struggle because folding arms when danger looms will be a great setback to our constituency,” the statement read.

