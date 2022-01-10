By Bose Adelaja

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Lagos State, Corps Commander Olusegun Ogungbemide, has felicitated with the wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, on her 55th birthday.

Ogungbemide, in his congratulatory message signed by the spokesman of the command, Olabisi Sonusi, shared a heartwarming message to celebrate the governor’s wife.

He said the Command had enjoyed a favourable working condition in the State because of the supporting role and advice of the governor’s wife.

He said: “On behalf of officers and men of the Command, we celebrate our First Lady, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

“We pray that God will continue to strengthen you. May lines continue to fall into pleasant places for you always. Enjoy your day.”

Vanguard News Nigeria