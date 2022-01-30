Digital cryptocurrencies are making the front page everywhere. Over the past couple of years, people have been buying and selling Bitcoin worldwide.

Bitcoin’s price has increased by 195,000% in the last decade due to its increasing popularity. The current investment trends and the interest in cryptocurrencies tell us that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are likely not going anywhere.

It’s quickly becoming mainstream. But like with any other investment, Bitcoin can be highly volatile. That begs the question: should you take the risk and invest now or wait until the crypto markets stabilize?

Let’s Talk About The Drop of Bitcoin

A big reason why people started to ask themselves whether it’s worth investing in Bitcoin or not was its sudden price drop at the start of 2022.

In November 2021, the value of Bitcoin was $69,000 on Coinbase. The prices continued to drop, and by January 2022, the value of Bitcoin reached $46,800. That had many investors concerned.

Some critics blamed the drop of Bitcoin on the coronavirus pandemic and inflation. However, amongst other reasons, it was mainly due to the Federal Reserve’s announcement to increase interest rates.

But it might help to recall that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have a long history of volatility. After some time, the markets have almost always recovered, and there’s no reason to expect anything different in 2022.

Advantages and Drawbacks of Bitcoin

Since you’re reading this article, we trust that you already know the main advantages of Bitcoin.

The biggest drawback, however, is its volatility. But that’s a challenge you can overcome with a good investment strategy.

Paper currency is going out of style. And with that, digital payment methods are coming into the picture. For the past couple of decades, we’ve had credit cards and debit cards.

But as the world is becoming a global village, international transactions are becoming quite common. People need systems to make instant payments from one corner of the world to the other. And cryptocurrencies are the perfect option for that.

Should You Take the Plunge?

That depends on various factors, such as whether you are investing for a short-term profit or long-term gains. How comfortable are you with risky investments and volatility? And can you do your research and create an investment strategy?

As many big businesses and countries accept Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, it might be wise to invest in this market.

You can find a secure platform such as FrontNode to buy, sell and store your Bitcoin. Here, you can also get updates about the market situation and informative content on investment.

If you were to purchase Bitcoin right now, you would probably be able to get a better deal than a couple of months ago since the prices have dropped.

Considering how many people, businesses, and countries now prefer to use digital currency instead of physical currency, we can expect Bitcoin to go on the rise again slowly.

Having Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies in your investment portfolio opens up a whole new world of NFTs and digital payments. You don’t want to miss out on that.

Like other stocks, Bitcoin may have temporarily gone down. But Collin Plume, CEO and founder of My Digital Money, and other experts believe that it’ll recover in 2022.

You should keep the long-term potential of cryptocurrency in mind and take this time as an opportunity to invest. You don’t have to invest all your life savings into Bitcoin, but you can definitely start with a small sum and go from there.

Ready to Invest in Bitcoin? Here’s Why We Recommend FrontNode

There are many cryptocurrency exchanges that you can use to buy and sell Bitcoin. One of these options is FrontNode. Here is why you should use it.

1. It’s Based in Estonia

FrontNode is based in Estonia, which is a favorable environment for cryptocurrency.

The crypto regulations make the cryptocurrency sphere safe and stable, thus posing less risk for investors. That being said, while it has the most benefits for users in Estonia, it’s also convenient for people who want to invest in other countries.

2. It’s Simple and Fast

You want your crypto exchange platform to be fast, user-friendly, and easy to use. FrontNode provides all that and more. They have a streamlined design with fast processes that allow you to exchange Bitcoin in a matter of minutes.

3. You Get an OTC Exchange

If you wish to do OTC (over-the-counter) exchanges, the platform offers you this option. OTC transactions are easier to make and are an excellent option for both novice investors and veterans.

4. FrontNode’s Bitcoin Wallet is Free

FrontNode’s cryptocurrency exchange gives you a wallet to hold your cryptocurrencies free of charge. You can keep your Bitcoin in a safe place without worrying about extra fees.

5. You Can Use Debit or Credit Cards

You can use both debit and credit cards for making transactions on FrontNode. That makes it easy for you to make a payment, regardless of the preferred method.

6. You Can Instantly Send Bitcoin Online

According to Coinsource, it can take anywhere between 10 to 20 minutes to transfer Bitcoin through most exchanges. But with FrontNode, your transaction takes place automatically and instantly.

Your Next Steps

Despite the fluctuations, Bitcoin is still seen as a worthwhile investment – and once coronavirus and tax-related financial crises start calming down, you may begin to see steady rises in its value.

The Bitcoin revolution is easy to join if you find a suitable crypto exchange. FrontNode cryptocurrency exchange offers you all you need in an exchange platform and then some. The signup process is easy and takes about five minutes. Register on the platform and start trading today if you’re ready to take the plunge.