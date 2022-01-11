By Victor Arjiromanus

Public Relations Officer for music legend, Davido, Aladegbola Oluwasegun aka IamDre has narrated how he became the singer’s PR manager.

According to him, becoming Davido’s PR started from doing free promotions for him.

“I met Davido while promoting his music way back in my university days when I used to do music promotions for him at University of Lagos, even before I met him physically. My friend, Eric was also very instrumental to our meeting, as he usually gave me links and jobs relating to Davido. I can remember the first official meeting I had with Davido was at his House in Lekki Lagos. So, when I graduated from the university we did more work from then and even got involved in his logistics team, bringing my impact to the movement.”

According to him, working under Davido has made him truly believe that he is such a special soul that loves everyone, and when the energy connects, he will love you unconditionally.

Commenting on Davido’s work ethics since working with him, IamDre said his job for Davido is just effortless, because Davido has a lifestyle that is Newsworthy”

“ I must confess at this point that Davido is bigger than PR. In a week, there are over 23 Davido news publications, both true and false news, which shows you how big and powerful he is and plays his roles in the industry.”

“Davido is the king Show Biz, he doesn’t need much PR, his lifestyle is PR already. For instance, the 250million Davido raised for orphanage was never a PR stunt and will never be, It’s his Lifestyle. That day, Davido jokingly made a video to say he has been uplifting People all these years and it was high time his friends showed appreciation with a million naira each. DMW crew members moved to surprise him with the sum of 1million Naira each’ and then, the moment he posted his bank details on his story, the game was on standstill, David was trending Globally. That is the power of OBO Lifestyle’’

“Davido has been selfless from time, there is nothing Like PR about his generosity, David is not the only generous artiste in the business but why do you think his name is the loudest ? “Lifestyle” David Is the biggest in the business, His Great Music, Lifestyle & Legacy Speaks For Itself, This Is Not Hype, everything he does makes the most noise, anything he does makes the news, Davido is The News” he said.