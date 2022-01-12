By Marie-Therese Nanlong – Jos

The national leadership of Irigwe Development Association (IDA) has identified those killed in the Tuesday night attack on Ancha village, Irigwe chiefdom, Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

The body said 18 people lost their lives in the latest incident which residents said lasted for over two hours.

Giving the statistics shortly after returning from the affected community with other officials of the association, Davidson Malison, the National Publicity Secretary, Irigwe Development Association said, “While other people celebrated the triumphant entry of the year 2022, the Rigwe people have been ushered into the year with a lot of unpleasantness and distastefulness.

“This can be likened to a scenario where evil merchants have been adjured to having a field day in their attempt to achieve an agenda of Fulanization and annihilation of Rigwe ethnic nationality.

“The Rigwe Nation has been visited by yet another deadly and lethal attack by Fulani Terrorists (as testified by victims that survived) in the early hours of 12 midnight of Tuesday January 11, 2022 at Ancha village of Miango District, Rigwe Chiefdom of Bassa LGA.

“The attack which lasted for over 2 hours (12:00-2:30) undistracted and unchecked led to the killing of eighteen(18) people with six (6) others injured while over 24 households with over 100 residential rooms were razed down, other properties like motor vehicles, motorcycles and harvested food crops were also destroyed with many valuables stolen and carted away.

“Saddened to note, is that amongst those killed and roasted is a 3 month old baby.”

Chronicling the diverse incidents, he stressed, “Prior to the Ancha attack, three people were ambushed on a motorcycle along Oureedam village of Kwall District on Christmas night where two people were killed instantly while one sustained gunshot injuries.

“On the eve of New Year (31/12/2021) five people were attacked and ambushed at Twin Hill where one was burnt to death while four others were injured.

“On the 7th of January,2022 a 49-year-old, Timeh Evi, was ambushed and killed at his irrigation farm in Nzhwerenvi which his dead body has not been recovered till date. His motorcycle and Water pump machine were also carted away.

“On the 10th of January 2022, Ancha village was visited by another attack where a man and his wife were ambushed on their way to farm where the man died instantly while the wife was severely injured and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital..

“The National Leadership of Irigwe Development Association (IDA) has lost words to convey the state of sadness, broken-heartedness and joylessness the entire nation has been confined to courtesy the act of barbarism and callousness that has been done in the land.

“We have called on Security agents and Government on several occasions to devise means as well as grab the political will of ending the spate of carnage being unleashed on the Rigwe people, yet no concrete and tangible efforts have been done to corroborate our calls but, we want to reiterate that if we are part of this country and legitimate citizens, then we expect to see a proactive not reactive approach, action not condemnation, arrest not mere investigation and justice not injustice.”

He gave the names of people killed as, Gideon Goh- 30 years old, Danladi James-26 years old, Yohanna Musa- 17 years old, Achi Alhaji -16 years old, Monday Abba- 52 years old, Musa Tegwi- 80 years old, Christiana Sunday -45; years old, Laraba Bitrus- 38 years old, Andrew Bitrus – 7 years old, Wiki Bitrus – 5 years old, Monday Bitrus- 3months old.

Others are, “Danjuma Rimbe -10 years old, Monday B Bitrus -19 years old, Moses Weyi – 21 years old, Mbe Weyi- 21 years old, Azumi Wreh, Danladi David Musa -28 years old and Garius Gado Sunday.”

Those injured are: “Danlami Adams Aged 21 years, Taji Bulus Daniel aged 30 years, Weyi Aged 42 years, Danladi James Aged 22 years, Ishya Danjuma Aged 36 years, Monday Amadu Aged 26 years.”

