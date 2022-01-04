Following an extensive appraisal of the total revamping of the rail transportation across the country, a member of the APC National Youth Strategic Lobby Committee and Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups, Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka has said that President Muhammadu Buhari through the ministry of transport is bringing the promised change to limelight by revamping the decayed and abandoned railway system in Nigeria.

According to the statement made available to the press, Hon. Obidike said this feat is particularly impressive considering the comatose state of the railway system before the coming of the present administration.

He said the appraisal was necessary to put things in proper perspective. In his words ‘’ President Buhari is implementing the promised change. Today, you see that our rail transport is back in full operation. The federal government is issuing free transport tickets to Nigerians who are traveling for the festive season.

It is a desired change and the people are happy. The government came into power with several promises including that of revamping of the railways, job creation, ending terrorism among others and today we are enjoying the fulfillment of these Promises’’. Hon. Obidike said that it was important to look back and take stock.

He commended the Buhari administration and charged Nigerians to keep faith with the APC leadership and 2022 will usher in more beautiful opportunities especially as the president has signed the 2022 appropriation bill into law. He said that the APC change is a prayer answered.

Vanguard News Nigeria