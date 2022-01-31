By Emmanuel Okogba

Frank Lampard has returned to football management and the new challenge is at Merseyside with Everton as confirmed by the club on Monday.

Vanguard had earlier reported that Lampard was among a shortlist of coaches being interviewed to replace Rafael Benitez who was recently sacked owing to poor run of results.

The Chelsea legend and former England international agreed a deal that will see him stay at the club until 2025.

Lampard last coached Chelsea in the Premier League before he was sacked in 2021 and has been out of a job. To show his eagerness to return to coaching, the 43 years old reportedly cancelled a family trip to attend the interview in person.

Confirming the appointment of Lampard on Monday, Everton wrote on its website, “Everton Football Club can confirm the appointment of Frank Lampard as the Club’s new manager.

“The former England midfielder has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract – until June 2024 – and will take charge of the First Team for the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Brentford at Goodison Park on Saturday 5 February.

“The appointment of Lampard comes after a robust recruitment process with several candidates being interviewed by the Club’s majority shareholder and Board of Directors.

“Lampard started management with Derby County in 2018, leading the Rams to the final of that season’s Championship play-offs. He was appointed head coach at former club Chelsea the following year and, helping develop many of the club’s young talents, guided the Londoners to fourth place in the Premier League and the FA Cup final in his first season in charge.

“The new Everton manager will be supported by a vastly experienced and talented backroom team made up of Joe Edwards as his Assistant Manager, Paul Clement as First Team Coach and Chris Jones as First Team Coach and Head of Performance.”

Speaking on his appointment, Lampard said: “It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton Football Club. I’m very hungry to get started. After speaking to the owner, Chairman and the Board, I very much felt their passion and ambition. I hope they felt my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together.

“You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club. That will be hugely important. As a team – the competitive level that the Premier League brings and the position we are in the table – we certainly need that. It’s a two-way thing. I think Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline.

“My first message to the players will be that we have to do this together. We’ll try to do our job and I know the fans will be there backing us.”

Lampard has a herculean task before him as he tries to rescue an Everton side that sits 16th on the league table from dropping into the EFL Championship.

