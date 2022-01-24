… impacts 120 men

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

A faith-based charity non-profit, non-governmental organisation, Mee and Cee Development Foundation, has journeyed on a medical and food outreach to the less privileged in Calabar and faith-based groups in the state.

According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer, Prostate cancer represented 29.8% of all new cancer cases among men in Nigeria in 2020.

Motivated by this, the Foundation opted to impact 120 men living with prostate cancer and put smiles on the faces of the disadvantaged in the society, the Foundation featured Dr Glen Enakirehi of College of Medicine Unical (University of Calabar).

The epoch event also featured, creating awareness on prostrate cancer, voluntary Screening of the disease event and giving Food Incentives.

In her remarks, the founder, Mee & Cee Development Foundation, Ms Chy Ogamba, said “This type of programme is important to bring hope to the people in a setting that is convenient for them. That’s why faith -based groups like the Methodist Church in Calabar provides the right venue for this community development outreach”.

In a chat with our correspondent, Project Coordinator, Mee and Cee Development Foundation, Vivian Amalu, said the project objectives were, “To promote Sustainable Development Goal, SDG3- Good Health & Well Being, to reduce mortality rates from terminal diseases by raising awareness, encouraging prevention, early detection and management of prostate cancer, and to provide voluntary free prostate cancer screening with the goal of reducing the prevalence of the disease.

Another objective she said was “carrying out free medical counselling, blood sugar level and blood pressure check to improve the health condition of residents of the immediate community and also maintaining their ability to carry out economic activities.”

To this end, she said emphatically that “We do what we do at Mee & Cee Development Foundation fulfilment of our objectives of creating positive impact and improving the quality of life of Nigerians.”