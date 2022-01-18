The Congenital Heart Disease Foundation of Nigeria (CHDFNigeria), set to mark the global Congenital Heart Disease (CDH) awareness week as it called on artists to submit works on heart.

The week, observed from February 7 to 14 every year, aims to enlighten the public about holes in the heart, its management and prevention.

According to the President and Founder CHDFNigeria, Christianah Oyeleye, the awareness week has become necessary to help the nation battle the challenges and burdens that come with the defect.

She further described CHD as the most common congenital defect children are born with in the world, affecting almost every one in every 100 children according to the Centre for Disease Control.

While acknowledging that there is insufficient data for the number of children born with CHD in the country, Oyeleye insisted that awareness and advocacy will go a long way in curbing the disease.

“Each year thousands of children born with various types of CHD are not diagnosed until months or years after.

“Many die undiagnosed due to the poor healthcare system, medical brain drain, and low level of awareness/literacy.

“With increased publicity that comes with this awareness week, people will become more informed, understand the importance of early hospital presentation of CHD warriors on the mortality and morbidity rate while addressing misconceptions and myths,” she emphasised.

According to the founder, who is also a Cardiothoracic Nurse, CHDFNigeria has lined up various activities for this year’s awareness through collaborating with other organisations.

“We are having a week-long talk on Congenital Heart Disease and we have invited some Cardiac Specialists in the country.

“There are photo challenges for anyone, anywhere to participate in, while some are for warriors to wear their surgical scar with pride heart warriors (children or persons living with the condition) will be honoured with gifts as they share their stories,” she added.

The organisation also encouraged artists, students, and children to submit art works on HEART. “We’ll be awarding the three best artworks we receive.”

Its aim remains to raise funds to provide free accommodation to heart families when they are having surgery around the Babcock University Teaching Hospital environment.

“Parents suggested this to help them reduce the financial burden that comes with treatments,” says Oyeyele.

She, however, called on governments at all levels to look into this public health issue, and take immediate action to save these innocent children.

Her call: “The government needs to establish a working healthcare system that is able to handle the various cardiac invasive procedures and treatment needed to save CHD patients. CHD needs to be recognised as a lifelong chronic disease that needs continuous support.”

The president also suggested training of specialists in this field of paediatric cardiology becomes mandatory. Cardiac Nurses, Cardiac Surgeons, Intensivists, Paediatric Cardiologists and more should be trained.”

As a foundation, this is one of our major areas of interest but the onus still lies on the government to support foundations like ours to achieve her goals.

Since founded in 2020, CDHFN has organised outreaches, raised funds for a number of heart warriors and also provided other forms of support including heart to heart support groups where warriors and parents encourage each other in their CHD journey.

While there is more to be done, Oyeyele said their mission is to create a paradigm shift in the status of congenital heart disease through awareness campaigns and advocacy, support emotional, physical and financial, public engagement and promotion of CHD research.

She, therefore, cautioned that pregnant women who do not eat a healthy diet exposes their foetus to congenital abnormalities including CHD.

Vanguard News