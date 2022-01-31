In a bid to help improve the standard of living of women and girls, especially those in rural areas across Lagos, Falusi Adedayo Omolade Foundation in Partnership with The Stellar Initiative has committed to empowering over 50 women.

The project, which is intended to reduce the harsh economic condition of families in Nigeria , seeks to increase the number of financially free and independent women, by empowering them with vocational, business and life skills that will elevate them from extreme poverty.

The project which solely focused on women and girls in Oworonshoki community in lagos State for a few days has given start up grants to 7 exceptional woman. Founder FAO foundation, Amb. Falusi Adedayo Omolade, stressed the importance of the project in ensuring the empowerment of underserved women and youth in Nigeria.

He explained that the program adopted two training models, which includes hands-on training classes (such as baking, hairstyling, makeup artistry, and production of household cleaning items) and business classes, which will provide trainings on running a successful business; personal and product branding; accounting; bookkeeping and finance management; recruiting customers; leveraging social media; accessing loans and grants; and Proper branding.

Precious Eniayekan Founder of The Stellar Initiative added: “We are proud to continue this impactful programme and make a meaningful contribution to the lives of more women and girls in the country. We are excited about the future of our beneficiaries and that of Africa”

She noted that the selection is done from the communities as they have better understanding and knowledge of the women.

Falusi Adedayo said “We are delighted to continue what has been a fruitful partnership with TSI, Poverty alleviation and women and youth empowerment remain key priorities for Falusi Adedayo Omolade foundation (FAO Foundation) in Nigeria. This program was developed to ensure that these key areas are addressed in the communities we call home and we are truly proud of the results achieved so far.

According to Precious Eniayekan “Empowering women to thrive is a global commitment for us. Our ultimate goal is to lift women out of poverty and into lives of self-sufficiency by focusing on those community programs offering education, skills training, financial literacy and mentoring, such as this recently completed 3 days vocational skill acquisition training in January 21st-23rd, 2022.”