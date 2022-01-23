.

By Ezra Ukanwa, ABUJA

A non-profit organisation, the HelpLine Foundation for the Needy, has commenced the first set of empowerment and sensitization training aimed at tackling the effects of urbanization on the Original Inhabitants of Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Recall that the Foundation recently signed an agreement with the MacArthur Foundation and the Resource Centre Human Right Civic Education (CHRICED) on a project targeted at promoting the socio-cultural rights of the Original Inhabitants of the FCT

At the training in Abuja, weekend, over 500 vulnerable women and youth were empowered with requisite skills in the production of traditional attires of the local people.

In her remarks, the President of the Foundation, Dr Jumai Ahmadu, who was represented by the Project Director, Mr Arome Onoja explained that the training also supports the organisation’s strategic agenda to mitigate the suffering of original inhabitants of FCT who has suffered marginalisation over the years,

According to her, “Since the conversion of their land to the capital of Nigeria, which led to Lost of livelihood, lost of home, scattered indigenous people and through the urbanization processes of FCT.

“The project is in line with the foundation’s behavioural change objectives aimed at an infusion of the core values of transparency and integrity, which are what Helpline Foundation stands for.

“Our major focus of this project is to see that the traditional heritage of the people is preserved through empowering local community vulnerable women and marginalized youth on skills necessary to continue the production of the traditional attires.

“Secondly, to advocate for and educate the OIs on government-approved procedures of Resettlement and compensation of those whose ancestral lands have been taken over by urbanization and thirdly, to create general awareness of the Original Inhabitants of FCT.

“You who have been undergoing this form of societal relegation resulting from the fading away of your culture, knows best how you can cooperate with us on this venture for the success of the project because you are the one wearing the shoes and knows where it hurts and that is why we crave your indulgence to take this project passionately and personally, so please treat our participants as your children, your brothers and sisters first before any further consideration. That will make you give the best knowledge transfer skills on the line of the culture so that your culture can be sustained by this fast-growing FCT.

“Dear partners, as you sign this agreement today, please know that you are contractually bound to transfer the necessary skill for the production of the cultural attire you represents and your participants should come out in flying colours with the ability to reproduce the knowledge in our exhibitions without much supervision, that will make us have more confidence in you and believe that you still hold your cultural antiquities transferred to you by your forefathers intact because that is all you have to prove your existence in this fast-growing urbanization.

“I will like to state clearly that haven did our capacity assessments, we have found that all training centres have proven that the labours of the forefathers are not in vain we thank you all for availing yourself to be duly assessed and keeping the cultural heritage of your forefathers intact,” she said.

Ahmadu also revealed that the partnership with MacArthur Foundation would pave a way to tackle the effect of urbanisation on the indigenous communities of the FCT which had led to massive loss of homes and livelihoods.