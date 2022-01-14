Lawmakers who served at the Lagos State House of Assembly between 1999 and 2003 have donated N,1.250m to the children of late Hon. Adetoun Adediran.

The ex-lawmakers made the donation during a condolence visit to the family of Adediran in Lagos on Friday.

The former lawmakers were led by The Minister of State for health, Dr. Olorunmimbe Mamora who was the speaker between 1999 and 2003 while Adediran was the Deputy Speaker.

Others at the event include Hon. Wasiu Eshilokun Sanni, Apesin of Epeland Hon. Badejo, Babajide Omoworare, senior special assistant to Buhari on National Assembly matters Senator Babajide Omoworare, Hon. Tajudeen Agoro, Hon. Oyewo, Hon, Princess Ramota Oseni, Hon. Wole Diya, Hon. Bayo Odulana, Hon, Bamgbose, Hon. Shina Oguntoya and Hon. Niyi Oyemade.

Speaking at the event, Mamora urged the family to find the courage to thank God despite the situation.

He noted that he received the news with a great shock but God knows best.

Mamora added that Adediran was a cheerful, supportive and friendly person.

He said: “We knew Adediran to be a cheerful person, very supportive and friendly to everyone. She was the youngest in the class but she matured fast to be at par and she played her role very well and also represented Surulere very well.

“She was a party woman and served the party very well. She rendered all her activities with enthusiasm and zeal. She was so energetic and devoted to the service of the people. Our prayer is that the legacy she left behind remains evergreen.”

Hon. Sanni, the current Deputy Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly who also served within 1999 and 2003, on his part, appreciated everyone who came to honor Adediran.

Sanni who announced the donation said it was small but a show of appreciation to the great works done by Adediran during his lifetime.

He, however, prayed that God grants strength to the family to bear the loss.

However, Demola Adediran, the senior brother of Adetoun Adediran, who spoke on behalf of the family thanked all the former lawmakers who came to honor Adetoun.

Demola vowed that the family will ensure all children left behind by the deceased complete their education and fulfill the wishes of their mother.