RCCG Pastor

By Evelyn Usman

Two fleeing suspects: Farouk Mohammed(15) and Jamiu Kasali, who murdered  Pastor Babatunde Dada (46)  of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG  on 6th Avenue, Festac  Town, Lagos, on December 2 ,2021, have been arrested  by the Police. 

They had approached the unsuspecting Pastor, on the pretext of being  strangers in Lagos and  had no place to stay.

The deceased lodged them in a room in the church which also served as his residence , only to be attacked at about 12 noon, penultimate day and abandoned in the pool of his blood to die.

Commissioner of Police , Lagos State Police Command, AIG Hakeem Odumosu, who confirmed the arrest,  disclosed that Mohammed was tracked to  Ilorin, Kwara State, while his partner in crime, Kasali , was apprehended in Festac Town, Lagos.

In this interview, Kasali,said, “On the day we struck, the Pastor came to Church in  morning, gave us money for food  and left. Later, he came in with a bag containing money.

[ALSO READ] Armed Robbery, Cultism, Murder: 307 suspects arrested in last quarter of 2021 in Lagos

Few hours before then,  Farouk got a telephone call from his mother , urging him to come home quickly that she was sick. We were contemplating on  how he would get money to take his mother to the hospital when the Pastor walked in with the bag containing money. 

 “We  followed him  upstairs,  hit him with  a plank, before stabbing him with a broken bottle in  the neck. He fell down . We grabbed the bag and left the house”.

On his part, Mohammed , said he lied to his parents that he was coming to Lagos for a show, being an incoming Musician..

He said, “I lied o my mother that I would get at least, N200,000 from the show .

We are upcoming musicians..We have been in the industry for three years. When things were not  going on  as planned, we decided to do something else , in order to  invest in our music industry. My stage name is Zealight while Kasali’s J Fresh. 

Our mission in Lagos was to look for where to perform. But that plan changed immediately we saw Pastor with the bag containing money”.

Odumosu said the exhibits used to commit the act were  recovered, adding that they would be charged to court.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Subscribe to our youtube channel

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.