By Femi Bolaji Jalingo-

Taraba state police command has confirmed the destruction of St. John’s Catholic College Chapel by fleeing kidnappers in Mutumbiyu, Gassol Local government area of Taraba state.

Spokesman of the Command, DSP Abdullahi Usman who spoke to Vanguard via telephone said, the incident happened Sunday night.

He said the gunmen were on a mission to abduct the owner of a filling station who managed to escape.

According to him, “In order to escape, they (Kidnappers) started shooting into the air to scare off people which led to the injury of some persons.

“They also threw a dynamite into the Catholic chapel of the college which destroyed some parts of it.”

Confirming the incident to Vanguard via telephone, Principal of St. John’s College, Mutumbiyu, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Ikyaan, said he was at the residence of the Priests when he and others heard the explosion.

“This is the first time we are experiencing something like this.

“I was at the priest’s residence not too far from the school premises when we heard the explosion late Sunday evening.

“We are grateful that no one was injured and no life was lost.

“Some parts of the chapel which also serves as a hall was however destroyed,” he said.