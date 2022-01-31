Uber-talented Nigerian singer-songwriter, Flamezy has released his first official single for the

year and it is dubbed, “Happy Pills.”

The song represents its title in all entirety, as a matter of fact, it is an actual happy Pill produced

to put smiles in the faces of music listeners.

Riding the bubbly percussion, Flamezy settles into a

warm groove as he sings in a carefree manner.

His melodic singing is charged by his affectionate lyrics which switches between English and

Yoruba.

“Happy Pills” is an exotic-sounding affair, with rich instrumentation which crosses between Fela Kuti and the artists he grew up listening to.

Born Onakoya Mubaraq Ambibola in Kaduna State, Nigeria, Flamezy was exposed to diverse

cultural influences. His musical influences can be drawn to Fela Kuti, Wizkid, and “basically

every Afrobeats custodian constantly pushing the genre” he said.

As regards the production credit, Kentee (the wizard) made a commendable contribution.

According to reliable sources from Flamezy’s camp, “Happy Pills” will serve as a pathway to his

forthcoming project currently in the works.

“Happy Pills” is now available on all digital streaming platforms.