By Nkiruka Nnorom

In a bid to help consumers distinguish between the original and fake X-Pression braids, Solpia Nigeria Limited, makers of X-Pression brand of hair extension in Nigeria has unveiled an innovative app, ‘’Hidden Tag” to help consumers authenticate made in Nigeria X-Pression Rich and Ultra Braid.

Speaking at the unveiling, the Marketing Manager, Grace Ejikeme, said: “As the manufacturers of original X-Pression braids, we have not rested on our oars. We have combated the menace through various means, including, designing special hologram stickers to help intending buyers distinguish between the original and fake X-Pression braids, but these did not bring a permanent solution.

ALSO READ: I fainted when my wife said I’m not father of our 14-yr-old daughter — Father of four

“Today, we are here to inform you about our innovation to help our product consumers authenticate made in Nigeria X-Pression Rich and Ultra Braid through the Hidden Tag application. This innovation is a surefire way of identifying original X-Pression products and it will help the company to ensure the total elimination of fake X-Pression braids in the market. The Hidden Tag is therefore good news to us all and to consumers of our products.”

Explaining how to use the app, Ejikeme said the App is downloadable on Play Store/Apple Store.

On module of operation, she said: “Open your Hidden Tag application, scan the Hidden Tag sticker on the made in Nigeria X-Pression Rich and Ultra Braid; View product authentication; click on register to register the product IQR number and In case the product is fake, click on report to give your details and location you bought the product.”

Vanguard News Nigeria