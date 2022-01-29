By Henry Ojelu

GSS Real Estate and Investment has restated it’s commitment to providing good and affordable houses for the growing population of the country.

The company in a statement also pledged not to leave any stone unturned in sustaining its edge in the real estate space and boosting investors’ confidence.

The company also reaffirmed it resolve to accelerated the construction of critical infrastructures at the site of one of it’s ongoing project, Dubai Estate, situated along popular Trans-Obibia Layout, Awka, Anambra State.

It further hinted of a slight price increase of plot of land at the premium location due to massive investment and speed of development in the estate.

Aside offering investors appreciable and consistent return on investment, the company said it guarantees excellent access roads and drainage, perimeter fencing, CCTV surveillance and 24 hours security at the location.

Subscribers to the fully gated estate according to the company will also enjoy world-class facilities such as children’s playground, 5-Aside football pitch, estate mall and gym house, school, pool side and recreation, medical centre, church and green area.

GSS Real Estate and Investment is part of General Site Solutions, GSS Group.