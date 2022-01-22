By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

An early morning inferno on Saturday gutted a shopping complex at number one, Folusho Hall Kulende junction, Sango Area of , Ilorin destroying property and goods worth millions of naira .

The incident which occurred few minutes past eight in the morning affected four out of the twenty four shops in the complex.

The quick intervention of the Men of the Kwara State Fire Service however saved the complex from being totally razed by the ravaging inferno.

Confirming the development to journalists in Ilorin the Fire Service State Director, Prince John Falade said the inferno occurred as a result of careless attitude by one anonymous person in the area who deliberately set some abandoned tyres on fire.

He therefore urged the residents to always be careful and desist from burning tyres and bush indiscriminately to avoid destruction of property and ensure safety of lives.

He said,”Safety is everybody’s business,so we must all pay very close attention to any naked fire particularly during this harmattan period to avoid loss of life and properties. Prevention they say is better than cure.

“This kind of ugly development is avoidable if everybody play his role,we must never feel unconcerned whenever we see naked light because we never can tell what could happen as a matter of consequence and even the casualties.”

The director said though no life was lost in the fire incident calling on the people to always be at alert for any form of naked fire in their neighborhoods especially during this harmattan season.

